'Bappi Lahiri came and created different music, became an icon', recalls Subhash Ghai as he pays tribute

In an unfortunate incident music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died on Wednesday at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. He was 69 years old. As reported he was admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and he was brought to the hospital. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). Many fans and celebrities took to their social handle and expressed their condolence for him. Veteran director Subhash Ghai has also recalled his memories with the late music composer.

The director said, “From 1970 to 1990 top music directors like Laxmikant Pyarelal, Pancham ji, Rajesh Roshan, Nadeem Shravan and many others were ruling on the top. They were reigning the industry and it was very difficult for a new music composer to stand the competition but this magical boy Bappi Lahri came and created a different music. He created his own music which was called desi disco. And then from his music, he made music for all generations. He became one of the top music composer but with a difference. That is Bappi Lahiri. You become an icon when people imitate you. And that’s why Bappi Lahri remained an icon.”

He also mentioned, “We tried to work together but unfortunately every time something happened we never worked. But we have a great admiration, love, affection for each other. Wonderful person, god bless him.”

To note, Bappi Lahiri delivered popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like 'Chalte Chalte', 'Disco Dancer', and 'Sharaabi'. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3'.

