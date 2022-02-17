Bappi Lahiri Demise: Asha Bhosle regrets not meeting the musician for last time; Says ‘He was a happy man’
Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, the renowned playback singer recalled that she had asked her driver to take her to meet Bappi Da. However, he, reportedly, suggested her not to visit anyone given the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic stating if something happened to Bappi Lahiri post her visit, she will be blamed for it. While Asha was convinced of the reason, she regrets not being able to meet him before his demise. Expressing her shock over Bappi Da’s demise within 10 days after Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last, Asha Bhosle termed it as a “huge loss for the music industry”. This isn’t all. She also remembered Bappi Lahiri as a happy man who would always smile at anything people said.
To note, Bappi Lahiri and Asha Bhosle have collaborated for several iconic numbers including ‘Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi’. For the uninitiated, post Lata Mangeshkar’s demise on February 6, Bappi Da had mourned her demise and had even shared a priceless throwback pic with the melody queen and captioned it as, “Maa”.
Also Read: Bappi Lahiri spoke to daughter Rema before passing away, had collapsed in her arms; Report