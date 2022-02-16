Bappi Lahiri Demise: Did you know late singer made his acting debut with Kishore Kumar’s Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi?

Bappi Lahiri, the legendary musician who gave several iconic numbers, made his way to the headlines for the most unfortunate reason as he breathed his last on Tuesday night. It was reported that Bappi Lahiri wasn’t keeping well for a while and passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Bappi Da’s demise has left everyone in shock and fans from all over the world have been sharing heartwarming condolence messages on social media.

In fact, while several throwback pics of the legendary musician has been doing the rounds on social media, one of the pics gave a glimpse of Bappi Lahiri’s acting days. Yes! You read it right. Bappi Da had tried his hand on acting and made his debut with Kishore Kumar starrer Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi in 1974. The movie was a comedy drama that was helmed by Kishore Kumar and feature Amit Kumar in the lead. Interestingly, Bappi Lahiri had shared the priceless image on Instagram which happened to be a still from the sets of Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi. In the pic, the young Bappi Da was seen posing with Kishore Kumar and Amit Kumar.

Take a look at Bappi Lahiri’s post here:

Meanwhile, several celebs including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh etc had shared heartfelt posts to offer condolence post Bappi Lahiri’s demise. The legendary singer-music composter has been survived by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, daughter Rema Lahiri and son Bappa Lahiri. It is reported that Bappi Lahiri’s last rites will be performed on February 17.

