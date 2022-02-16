Bappi Lahiri Demise: Kajol, Tanuja, Sharbani Mukherjee, Alka Yagnik arrive to offer condolences

An air of sadness engulfed the world of entertainment as Bappi Lahiri, legendary composer-singer, passed away at 69. The news left celebs from Bollywood heartbroken and soon, many arrived to pay their last respects at his residence. Kajol along with her mother Tanuja was seen arriving at Bappi Da's house to mourn the sad demise of the legendary composer-singer. On the other hand, singer Alka Yagnik also was spotted reaching at his house to offer condolences to the family.

Sharbani Mukherjee, Kajol's cousin, also was seen arriving this morning at Bappi Lahiri's house to meet his grieving family. The legendary composer-singer breathed his last at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. He passed away due to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea). He was hospitalised for a month before being discharged on Monday. However, he was again admitted to the hospital on Tuesday as his health had deteriorated again. The legendary composer's demise has left the nation shocked. Apart from Kajol, Tanuja and Sharbani, Bengali icon Biswajit Chatterjee also was snapped at Bappi Lahiri's residence.

Have a look:

Earlier, in an official statement, Bappi Lahiri's family informed that his funeral will be held on February 17. The statement reads, "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated-Mrs Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema lahiri."

As soon as the news of Bappi Lahiri's demise broke on Wednesday morning, fans began showering tributes on the legend. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and many other celebs expressed sadness over the loss of the legendary Disco King of Indian music. PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also offered condolences to Bappi Da's family in the hour of grief and mourned the loss of the legend.

Also Read|Bappi Lahiri's funeral to take place on February 17, confirms family in an official statement