Bappi Lahiri Demise: Legendary singer’s throwback pic with Lata Mangeshkar will leave you teary-eyed

It’s been just 10 days since Lata Mangeshkar had passed away and left an unfillable void in the industry. And while the fans are still coming to terms with this big loss, the Indian music industry witnessed another shock as it lost another gem. We are talking about Bappi Lahiri who had passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 69. And while everyone has been mourning Bappi Da’s demise, a throwback pic of the late musician with Lata Mangeshkar has surfaced on social media which has left everyone with a heavy heart.

To note, the pic was shared by Bappi Lahri as he had mourned Lata Mangeshkar’s demise early this year. The pic happened to be from Bappi’s childhood days wherein he was seen sitting in the melody queen’s lap as she held her close to her. While Lata Mangeshkar’s smile struck the right chord with the hearts in the pic, we can’t miss out on Bappi Da’s expression. Mourning Lata Mangeshkar’s unfortunate demise, Bappi Lahiri had captioned the image as, “Maa!”. Later, his son Bappa had also taken to the comment section and dropped a broken heart emoticon.

Take a look at Bappi Lahiri’s childhood pic with Lata Mangeshkar:

According to media reports, Bappi Lahiri has passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) in CritiCare Hospital, Mumbai. He is survived by his wife, daughter Rema Lahiri and son Bappa Lahiri. It is also reported that Bappi Lahiri’s last rites will be conducted on Thursday (February 17).

Also Read: Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69