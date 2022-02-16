Bappi Lahiri Demise: Netizens mourn legendary singer-composer’s death; Say ‘We will miss you’

Bappi Lahiri, who has been known as the Disco King of Bollywood, is no more with us now. The legendary singer composer passed away at the age of 69 due to multiple health issues in Juhu’s CritiCare Hospital. According to media reports, his last rites will be conducted tomorrow in Mumbai. Bappi Lahiri’s demise had sent down a wave of grief across the country. In fact, the micro-blogging site Twitter is abuzz with posts as fans have mourned Bappi Da’s demise and said that they will miss the legendary singer-composer.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “Shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of music composer and singer #BappiLahiri My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace.” Another user called Bappi Lahiri as India’s first rockstar and tweeted, “He was full of love & generosity! Will miss him dearly…“Chalte Chalte… Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna… Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna… Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…” Rest in peace dear Bappi Da… #BappiLahiri #BappiDa”.

Take a look at tweets mourning Bappi Lahiri’s demise:

For the uninitiated, Bappi Lahiri hasn’t been keeping well for a while and was admitted to the hospital for around a month. Although he was reported discharged on February 15, it is reported that Bappi Da’s health deteriorated following which he was hospitalised once again where he breathed his last. Not just commoners, but several celebs had also paid a tribute to Bappi Lahiri on social media including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra etc.

Also Read: Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69