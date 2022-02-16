Bappi Lahiri Demise: Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and others saddened by the legendary musician’s death

The Indian music industry has lost another gem as Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night. The 69 year old singer-musician, who was not keeping well for a while, passed away in Juhu’s CritiCare Hospital. It was reported that Bappi Lahiri died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) and his last rites will be performed tomorrow, i.e, February 16. While the fans and celebs have been mourning Bappi Da’s demise, the Indian music industry has also been saddened by the loss.

Paying a tribute to Bappi Lahiri, Vishal Dadlani took to social media and mourned the legendary musician’s demise in a series of tweets. He stated that he is unable to process the unfortunate news as he offered his condolences. Vishal tweeted, “Just heard about #BappiDa's demise. I'm stunned. He will forever be a legend, but more than that, he was a friend. We shared a mutual love & respect, & I'm grateful that VS were the first composers he sang for outside of his own songs”. On the other hand, Himesh Reshammiya shared a pic of Bappi Lahiri and wrote, “We will miss you Bappi da”.

Take a look at posts from the music industry mourning Bappi Lahiri’s demise:

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mourned Bappi Da’s demise and stated that the legendary singer-composer’s music managed to express diverse emotions beautifully and people across generations found it relatable. “His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers,” he added.

Also Read: Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69