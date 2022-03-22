Bappi Lahiri felt he deserved Padma Bhushan more than anybody else, reveals son Bappa

Bappi Lahiri may not be with all of us anymore today but his memories and especially his songs will continue to stay with us forever. Even today His sudden demise had left all the music lovers deeply saddened and disheartened. Recently the late singer’s son Bappa Lahiri interacted with India Today and opened his heart out about life after his father. How does he plan to carry his legacy ahead etc. Well, talking about all this Bappa even revealed the veteran singer’s last wish was to receive a Padma Bhushan Awards.

Yes! You heard that right. Bappa Lahiri revealed that his late father kept generating music all the time. Bappi Lahiri would treat every day as a new day and would experiment with his music. The late singer even wished to do a few songs of his with an orchestra in America or London in December or January. Apparently, he wanted to recreate a few songs of his with Symphony Orchestra and it was one of his wishes.

Apart from this Bappa Lahiri also said that Bappi was a bit upset with how the Indian awards were. He was not acknowledged by any of the main awards in India, especially the Padma Bhushan Awards. In the end, Bappa revealed that his father never said it but he did feel that as an artist he deserved the Padma Bhushan more than anybody else among the ones who recently got it.

Well, Bappa Lahiri even revealed their planning of making a biopic on Bappi Lahiri and that they wanted to see Ranveer Singh playing the character.

