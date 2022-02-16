Bappi Lahiri passes away: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others mourn the Disco King’s demise

In what came as shock to the Bollywood industry, Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. It was reported that he had multiple health issues and was hospitalised for almost a month. He breathed his last at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. As the news of his demise surfaced, the social media is inundated with condolence messages for Bappi Lahiri. Amid this, several celebs including Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, etc also took to their respective social media handle to mourn his demise.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Akshay tweeted, “Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti”. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada. You will be missed”.

Take a look at celebs mourning Bappi Lahiri’s demise:

Check out Kangana Ranaut's post for Bappi Lahiri here:

For the uninitiated, Bappi Lahiri, fondly known as Bappi Da and the Disco King of Bollywood, has been known for giving several iconic numbers which included Chalte Chalte, Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi, Tamma Tamma Loge, De De Pyaar De etc. He had also crooned the song Ooh La La Ooh La La for Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture. Bappi Lahiri last song was released in 2020 for Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 and was titled as Bhankas.

Also Read: Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69