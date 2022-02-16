Bappi Lahiri passes away: Legendary singer’s last Instagram post was a glimpse to the good old days

Days after Lata Mangeshkar’s unfortunate demise, the nation woke up to another heartbreaking news as Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. It was reported that he was having multiple health issues and was breathed his last at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. The news of Bappi Lahiri’s demise came as a shock to everyone and fans have taken to social media to mourn the loss. Amid this, Bappi Lahiri’s last Instagram post also managed to grab a lot of attention wherein he was seen taking a trip down the memory lane to relive his good old days.

The renowned music composer and singer, who was quite active on social media, had treated his fans with a perfect throwback pic. In the monochromatic pic, Bappi was seen dressed in a Sandoz style t-shirt which was paired with a without sleeves jacket and was sporting his long hair look with trendy glasses. This isn’t all. Bappi Lahiri’s love for gold was also evidently visible in this throwback pic as he was seen wearing a gold bracelet. He had captioned the image as, “Old is always gold” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Bappi Lahiri’s last Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about his demise, Bappi Lahiri has not been keeping well for a while and it is reported that he was hospitalised for a month. While he was discharged on Monday, the reports suggested that his health deteriorated on Tuesday and he was hospitalised once again. “He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” the doctor had told PTI.

