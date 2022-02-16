Bappi Lahiri Passes Away, Live Updates: Last rites to be performed on Thursday, Tributes pour in from celebs

Bappi Lahiri's demise has shocked the nation and left everyone in grief. Now, his doctor has issued a statement regarding the cause of his demise. In a conversation with ANI, Dr Deepak Namjoshi said, "Bappi Lahiri was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea & recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well & was discharged home on Feb 15. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated & he was brought back to Criticare hospital in a critical state & succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year."

