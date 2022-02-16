Live

Bappi Lahiri Passes Away, Live Updates: Last rites to be performed on Thursday, Tributes pour in from celebs

Highlights
February 16, 2022, 10:43 am IST
Alka Yagnik, Biswajit Chatterjee and Sharbani Mukherjee arrive at Bappi Lahiri's house

On Wednesday morning, as the news of Bappi Da's demise spread, fans and celebs began pouring in tributes on social media. Singer Alka Yagnik, Bengali cinema's icon Biswajit Chatterjee and Rani Mukerji's cousin Sharbani Mukherjee arrived at Bappi Lahiri's house to pay their last respects to the late legend.

Have a look:

February 16, 2022, 10:29 am IST
Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn, stars bid adieu to legend

Bappi Lahiri managed to leave an indelible imprint on the hearts of celebs, friends and fans with his music. As he passes away at 69, stars from Bollywood have been mourning the demise of the legend. From Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn, Bollywood is grieving the loss of the legendary composer-singer. 

 

February 16, 2022, 10:24 am IST
Bappi Lahiri's funeral to be held after his son arrives from LA

In an official statement, Bappi Lahiri's family informed that his funeral will be held on February 17. The statement reads, "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated-Mrs Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema lahiri."

February 16, 2022, 09:59 am IST
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi expresses grief

Bappi Lahiri was a renowned name in the industry. His demise has left everyone shocked and saddened. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express grief over his demise. He wrote, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Have a look:

February 16, 2022, 09:56 am IST
President of India Ram Nath Kovind mourns Bappi Da's demise

Honourable President Of India, Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to pay a tribute the late legend, Bappi Lahiri. He wrote, "Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time. Condolences to his family and fans."

Have a look:

February 16, 2022, 09:53 am IST
Mumbai Police increases security at Bappi Lahiri's house

Due to the sad demise of Bappi Lahiri, there is an air of grief in the nation. As tributes pour in on social media for the Disco king of the nation, celebs and near ones are expected to arrive at his house. Amid this, the Mumbai Police has increased security outside the late legend's house.

Have a look:

February 16, 2022, 09:50 am IST
Last rites of the late legendary composer on Thursday

As per the latest update via ANI, the last rites of the legendary composer Bappi Lahiri will be performed tomorrow. A relative of the composer confirmed it to ANI. 

February 16, 2022, 09:45 am IST
Bappi Lahiri's doctor issues a statement

Bappi Lahiri's demise has shocked the nation and left everyone in grief. Now, his doctor has issued a statement regarding the cause of his demise. In a conversation with ANI, Dr Deepak Namjoshi said, "Bappi Lahiri was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea & recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well & was discharged home on Feb 15. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated & he was brought back to Criticare hospital in a critical state & succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year."

Have a look:

February 16, 2022, 09:32 am IST
Bappi Lahiri breathes his last at age of 69

In heartbreaking news, legendary composer-singer Bappi Lahiri left for his heavenly abode at the age of 69. The composer reportedly passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). The legendary singer was discharged from the hospital on Monday. However, his health deteriorated again and was admitted on Tuesday. However, he breathed his last on Tuesday night. 

