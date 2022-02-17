Bappi Lahiri passes away: Sushmita Sen, Preity Zinta & Patralekhaa pay tribute to legendary singer

'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. As per the doctors, the singer's passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. The film fraternity is mourning his death as they have lost a precious gem today. Several celebrities paid their last tribute to the veteran singer. Just a while back, actresses Sushmita Sen, Preity Zinta, and Patralekhaa also expressed their condolences and took Instagram to pay their last tributes.

Taking to Instagram, the Aarya actress Sushmita posted a picture of the legendary singer and wrote, “One of a kind!! Respect sir. Godspeed #BappiLahiri.” Preity Zinta who is now a mother of two kids also posted the photo of Bappi Da and wrote “RIP”. Actor Patralekhaa too paid the last respect. She wrote, “Rest in peace Bappi Da... You were the kindest and the warmest soul. Always encouraging us and telling us not to lose hope when we literally had no work in this big city. I will always fondly remember you.”

Earlier, several celebrities including Shakti Kapoor, Kajol, Tanuja, Kumar Sanu, Padmini Kolhapure, Shivangi Kapoor, Lalit Pandit, Moushumi Chatterjee, and others had visited Bappi Lahiri’s residence to offer condolences. Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, etc. expressed grief through social media posts.

Bappi Lahiri had composed his first Hindi song for the 1973 movie Nanha Shikari. His last commercial Bollywood song Bhankas from Baaghi 3 (2020). It was a recreation of his own song Ek Aankh Maaru from 1984's film Tohfa.

