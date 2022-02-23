Bappi Lahiri Prayer Meet: Bappa Lahiri, Shraddha Kapoor come together to remember late singer

Almost a week after legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passed away, his family organised a prayer meet in the city to remember the late singer. His son Bappa Lahiri along with his family and sister Rema Lahiri were present for the prayer meet. An emotional Rema kissed her father's photo which was placed at the entrance of the prayer meet and was decked in flowers.

Shraddha Kapoor, who could not be present for the funeral last week, also came to pay her last respects along with her mother. Take a look at some photos from Bappi Lahiri's prayer meet: