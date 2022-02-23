Bappi Lahiri Prayer Meet: Bappa Lahiri, Shraddha Kapoor come together to remember late singer

Updated on Feb 23, 2022
   
Bappi Lahiri Prayer Meet: Bappa Lahiri, Shraddha Kapoor come together to remember late singer
Almost a week after legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passed away, his family organised a prayer meet in the city to remember the late singer. His son Bappa Lahiri along with his family and sister Rema Lahiri were present for the prayer meet. An emotional Rema kissed her father's photo which was placed at the entrance of the prayer meet and was decked in flowers. 

Shraddha Kapoor, who could not be present for the funeral last week, also came to pay her last respects along with her mother. Take a look at some photos from Bappi Lahiri's prayer meet: 

Bappi Lahiri passed shortly 10 days after Lata Mangeshkar's demise. His son Bappa Lahiri recently opened up about his late father's time in hospital. On being asked if Bappi Da listened to music in the hospital, Bappa told ETimes, "He used to tap at the table near his bed as the songs rolled along. One day, he started singing loudly in the hospital. Mom said kya kar rahe ho?” he shared. 

He further went on to reveal that his father was affected by Lata ji's demise, whom he used to address 'Maa'. “She had helped him a lot. I am not able to digest that he is still not here. I can't believe it,” Bappa added.

 

