Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa Lahiri issues statement on singer-composer’s demise: He will always be amongst us

Legendary singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 69. According to media reports, the renowned music composer had breathed his last at Mumbai’s CritiCare hospital. The news was confirmed by PTI in a tweet which read, “Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai hospital, says doctor”. Now, the Disco King’s son Bappa Lahiri has issued a statement on his unfortunate demise.

Bappa Lahiri’s statement read, “With great sadness we announce the loss of my father Shri Bappi Lahiri ( Bappi Da). Please keep him in your prayers. He will always be amongst us though the immortal legacy of music, cheer and happiness he has left behind.

Bappa Lahiri”

It is reported that Bappi Lahri was hospitalized for a month due to multiple health issues and was discharged on Monday. However, the doctors told PTI that his health deteriorated on Tuesday. “His health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, was quoted saying to PTI.

The entire country is mourning the loss of the legendary composer who, in his prestigious career, has given several gems to the music and film industry. A few of his iconic songs include Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Tamma Tamma, Raat Baaki Baat Baaki, Chalte Chalte, among others.

Apart from netizens, several actors, music personalities, and politicians also took to social media today to express their grief for the loss and extend condolences to the family.