Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa Lahiri remembers him with a throwback video; Calls him ‘greatest gift’ from God

Music composer Bappi Lahiri’s unfortunate demise came as a massive jolt for the music industry. He breathed his last on February 15 in Mumbai and died of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The renowned singer and music composer’s unfortunate demise left a void in the hearts of his fans and social media has been abuzz with heartfelt tributes for Bappi Da. And now, his son Bappa Lahiri took the social media by a storm as he remembered the music maverick with a throwback video.

Taking to his Instagram account, Bappa shared a beautiful video of Bappi Lahiri wherein he was seen doing a jugalbandi with his toddler grandson Krishh. The grandfather and grandson duo were sitting together and Bappi Da was seen creating music with the help of a lunch box which got his little grandson quite excited. While the video made hearts melt, in the caption, Bappa called his father as the greatest gift from God. He wrote, “The greatest gift I ever had came from God, and I call him Daddy. Jugalbandi With #krishh #bappilahiri” along with heart emoticon.

Take a look at Bappa Lahiri’s post:

Meanwhile, post Bappi Lahiri’s unfortunate demise, Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional tribute for the singer-music composer. Taking to his blog, Big B wrote, “his songs of films with me are and shall I believe remain eternal”. To note, it was reported that Bappi Lahiri wasn’t keeping well for a while and was hospitalised for a month in Mumbai. He was discharged a day before his demise and rushed to the hospital once again after his health deteriorated.

