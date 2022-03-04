Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa immerses his ashes in Kolkata; Says 'He wanted this'

Bappi Lahiri left a deep void with his untimely demise at the age of 69 on 15 February. The legendary singer passed away at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. The 'Disco King', who enthralled millions with his voice for several decades, was cremated on February 17 at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. As per the latest reports, on Thursday, March 3, the singer’s family and son Bappa brought his ashes to Kolkata to immerse them in the Ganges.

Speaking with India Today, Bappi da's son Bappa Lahiri said, “My grandparent's last rites were also done here. He was the son of Bengal. We are proud to be Bengali. We are organising his last rites here with the love of you all. Many people have come here to receive us. It was my first visit here without my father's presence in reality." He added that his father wanted his ashes to be immersed in Kolkata just like his parents.

Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of Mumbai's CritiCare hospital had said, "His (Bappi Lahiri) health deteriorated and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Soon after news of the Disco King's demise surfaced, his son Bappa Lahiri issued a statement that read, “With great sadness we announce the loss of my father Shri Bappi Lahiri ( Bappi Da). Please keep him in your prayers. He will always be amongst us though the immortal legacy of music, cheer and happiness he has left behind. Bappa Lahiri." Bappi Lahiri is survived by two children - a son, Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri.

