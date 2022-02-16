Bappi Lahiri spoke to daughter Rema before passing away, had collapsed in her arms; Report

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday, February 15th. The entire nation is mourning the loss of the legendary Disco King who delivered several gems in the music and film industries of the country. Bappi Da had tested positive for COVID-19 in April last year and ever since then, his condition had worsened. As per reports, he passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea. A leading news portal reported that Bappi Lahiri had last spoken to his daughter Rema Lahiri before he passed away. He reportedly collapsed in her arms.

A family friend of the Lahiris talked about Bappi Da’s final moments and reportedly told IndiaToday.in, “Bappi Da collapsed in his daughter Rema’s arms. His daughter Rema was the last person he was speaking to. The entire family is devastated.” The family friend further revealed that Bappi Da’s son Bappa Lahiri will be reaching India from the US around 2 am tonight. He said, “Bappi Da had Covid last year and after that his condition worsened. He never recovered from it. His son Bappa is slated to reach India by 2 am tonight.”

A few moments back, Bappa Lahiri issued a statement on his father’s demise. It read, “With great sadness we announce the loss of my father Shri Bappi Lahiri ( Bappi Da). Please keep him in your prayers. He will always be amongst us though the immortal legacy of music, cheer and happiness he has left behind.”

Meanwhile, talking about his demise, Bappi Lahiri was not keeping well for a while and it is reported that he was hospitalised for a month. While he was discharged on Monday, the reports suggested that his health deteriorated on Tuesday and he was hospitalised once again. “He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” the doctor had told PTI.

