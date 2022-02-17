Bappi Lahiri was in the ICU for 15 days, informs late singer’s doctor

The nation lost another gem on February 15. Celebrated singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, widely known as the ‘Disco King’ passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night due to multiple health issues. The legendary singer Bappi Lahiri, who enthralled millions with his voice for several decades, was cremated on February 17 at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Now, in a recent interview, Bappi Lahiri’s treating doctor- Dr Deepak Namjoshi informed that Bappi da was admitted 3 to 4 times in the past year.

Speaking to ETimes, he said, “This time, he was admitted for 29 days and of those, he was about 15 days in the ICU. He had been quite sick for some time and in such cases, we keep seeing such outcomes.” Lately, Bappi Da’s voice changed. Talking about it, Dr Deepak Namjoshi said yes, that happened because he was on a bypass machine for his night breathing and when a person is on a bypass machine, it causes dryness of the throat which can affect the voice.

He clarified and said that Bappi Lahiri’s death was not caused due to post-COVID complications. The doctor said he had health issues for a long time and was infected with COVID in April 2021 but what happened now cannot be called a post-COVID complication. “It was due to his OSA # (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) and current chest infection which had set in due to his obesity. Many obese people tend to have OSA,” he shared.

Celebrities and musicians attended the last rites, alongside the singer’s family and friends. Among the many attendees, Vidya Balan, Mika Singh, Alka Yagnik, Ila Arun, Shakti Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi and Bhushan Kumar were also present. Even, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over the demise of the legend.

