Bappi Lahiri's cause of death revealed; Late singer died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea

The iconic voice that brought disco flavours into the music industry, Bappi Lahiri, has passed away at 69. He has given many hit songs to Bollywood and from the lot, the most popular one is 'I am Disco Dancer'. The singer cum composer has worked with generations and remained one of the favourites. The veteran singer passed away at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. For a long time, Lahiri was grappling with multiple health issues. Talking to PTI, the doctor has revealed his death cause and said that he died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

As reported by The Times of India, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI, "Lahiri was admitted to the hospital for a month due to lung infection which was caused by Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). On Monday he was absolutely fine and all his vitals were normal. He was discharged. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and was brought to the hospital. He died due to obstructive sleep apnea shortly before midnight.” His fans are mourning his sudden demise.

Obstructive sleep apnea is a breathing disorder. It happens when a person's breathing repeatedly starts and stops during sleep.

To note, the legendary singer was last seen in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 15 with Salman Khan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid a tribute to the late music composer-singer. He tweeted, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

