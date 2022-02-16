Bappi Lahiri's funeral to take place on February 17, confirms family in an official statement

Wednesday began on a sad note for the entertainment world as Bappi Lahiri, Disco King of music, passed away at the age of 69. His sad demise has left the entire entertainment world in grief. Now, his grieving family has issued an official statement and updated his fans about the funeral of the late legend. The family informed that they are awaiting the arrival of Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri from Los Angeles. Post it, the funeral of the late legend will take place in Mumbai.

The statement from the family reads, "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated-Mrs Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema lahiri." On Tuesday night, Bappi Da breathed his last at CritiCare hospital in Mumbai. The 69-year-old singer-composer passed away due to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea). His doctor issued a statement post his demise.

In a conversation with ANI, Bappi Da's doctor said that the legendary composer was hospitalised for over a month and was discharged on Monday. However, his health deteriorated again and he was admitted on Tuesday to the hospital. However, he breathed his last on Tuesday night.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the late legend. From Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to Bhumi Pednekar, all celebs from Bollywood are mourning the loss of the legend. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind too have expressed grief over the demise of the legend. Fans have been remembering his music in a series of tweets on social media.

