Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa returns with family from Los Angeles to perform his father's last rites

The iconic voice that brought disco flavours into the music industry, Bappi Lahiri, has passed away at 69. He has given many hit songs to Bollywood and from the lot, the most popular one is 'I am Disco Dancer'. The singer cum composer has worked with generations and remained one of the favourites. The veteran singer passed away at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. For a long time, Lahiri was grappling with multiple health issues.

As for the final rites, recently the family members had revealed in a statement that they will perform them once Bappi’s son Bappa Lahiri returned from Los Angeles on February 17. "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," the statement read. Now, Bappa along with his wife and son was spotted at the airport as he arrived in Mumbai to perform the last rites.

Take a look:

Bappi Lahiri’s death was caused due to a condition known as Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital where Bappi Lahiri was admitted, told PTI, "Lahiri was admitted to the hospital for a month due to lung infection which was caused by Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). On Monday he was absolutely fine and all his vitals were normal. He was discharged. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and was brought to the hospital. He died due to obstructive sleep apnea shortly before midnight.”

Also Read: Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa Lahiri issues statement on singer-composer’s demise: He'll always be amongst us