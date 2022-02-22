Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa says his father kept on saying ‘ghar chalo ghar chalo' during his last days

The nation, on February 15, woke up to the heartbreaking news of legendary singer Bappi Lahiri’s demise. He breathed his last at the age of 69. Bappi Da suffered multiple health issues and passed away at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. The legendary singer, who enthralled millions with his voice for several decades, was cremated on February 17 at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Days after the demise of India’s ‘Disco King’, a news portal got in touch with his son Bappa Lahiri who recalled his father’s last days in the hospital.

In an interview with ETimes, Bappa said that Bappi Da was in the hospital for a large part of last month. But every time he called him, the singer said he was getting better. “On Monday (February 14) he said he wants to go home; he kept saying 'ghar chalo ghar chalo'. Next day, he was not eating. Things weren't looking nice since that evening (February 15). Mom told him 'theek hai baad mein thoda kha lena'. We had two nurses. He started feeling very drowsy. We called the doctor,” shared Bappa.

Earlier, expressing grief, the singer’s son had issued a statement that read, “With great sadness we announce the loss of my father Shri Bappi Lahiri ( Bappi Da). Please keep him in your prayers. He will always be amongst us though the immortal legacy of music, cheer and happiness he has left behind. Bappa Lahiri."

Bappi Lahiri is survived by two children - a son, Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri.

