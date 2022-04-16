Baraatis Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Riddhima put on their dance shoes for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s D-Day; PIC

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially man and wife now. The couple took the plunge on April 14 in a traditional ceremony that took place at Ranbir’s residence Vastu. Although it was an intimate affair, several pics from the wedding festivities have been doing the rounds on social media now. Amid this, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared yet another pic from Ranbir and Alia’s D-Day on her Instagram account wherein she gave a glimpse of the excitement among the baraatis.

In the pic, Riddhima was seen shaking a leg with sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor and they were evidently happy about their brother’s big day. Riddhima looked stunning in her golden outfit while Kareena’s panache in her baby pink coloured saree was unmissable. Besides, one can’t miss out on groom Ranbir Kapoor in the background who was also seen grooving with his sisters on his D-Day.

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post:

Interestingly, Riddhima had also penned a heartfelt note for Alia Bhatt as she welcomed her to the family. Sharing Ranbir and Alia’s wedding pics on social media, Riddhima wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it”. Furthermore, she also shared a beautiful family pic including the Bhatts and wrote about missing Rishi Kapoor on this happy occasion.

