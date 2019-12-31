Barack Obama shares his list of best songs from 2019; Check it out

Previously, the 44th President of the United Stated also gave out a list of his favourite books, movies and now the list of his best songs of 2019.

Former United States President, Barack Obama released a list of his best songs from 2019 in an Instagram post. Previously, the 44th President of the United Stated also gave out a list of his favourite books, movies and now the list of his best songs. The former President, wrote in his post that if folks want a song to keep them company while they are on a long drive. Barack Obama also wrote that if someone is looking for a good workout track then they can find a song or two from that list. The former US President, has a massive fan following on his social media accounts.

Now, Barack Obama has shared his list of favourite books, movies and songs, which will surely give his followers a good idea of the kind of music, movies and books the former President enjoys. The list of Barack Obama's best songs include Lizzo's track called Juice, Beyonce, and Bruce Springsteen. Interestingly, Barack Obama honoured the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bruce Springsteen. There is a diversity to the list of best music of 2019 shared by Barack Obama. The former President does not miss out on any crucial genres.

There is country music, hip-hop too is covered in the best music list. Barack Obama's playlist also features songs from Latin to rap. Barack Obama's summer playlist also had some songs which are listed in the best music of 2019. The fans and followers of the former President are very happy as he stuck to his tradition of sharing his list of best music, books and movies.

