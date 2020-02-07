Barfi director Anurag Basu reveals Ranbir Kapoor is his first choice for Kishore Kumar biopic; DEETS inside

Anurag Basu has revealed that he and Ranbir Kapoor are committed to Kishore Kumar's biopic. Read on to get further details about the much talked - about project.

We all remember the movie Barfi in which and filmmaker Anurag Basu had collaborated for the first time. The movie became a huge hit and the rest is history. However, their second collaboration Jagga Jasoos failed miserably at the box office. Anurag Kashyap has recently opened up in an interview with Filmfare about starting the much awaited project on Kishore Kumar’s biopic. Speculations about this project began in 2018 but reports stated that it got shelved later on.

Now, the Ludo director has revealed that the biopic will happen for sure and that he and Ranbir Kapoor are committed to the same. However, Anurag also added that it depends on his availability and Ranbir’s dates. He further mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor is his first choice for the project. Well, one thing is for sure that this much – talked about project is sure to start more or less soon. Talking about Anurag, he is currently busy with his film Ludo.

It features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Talking about Ranbir, the Sanju actor also has some interesting projects coming up this year. He will be collaborating with ladylove and Amitabh Bachchan for ’s Brahmastra which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir will also be seen along with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera which has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is directed by Karan Malhotra. A few days ago, Ranbir was spotted with Alia Bhatt and mom at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Check out a glimpse of the same below:

Credits :Filmfare

