Barkha Singh recalls giving audition for young Kareena Kapoor’s role in Mujhse Dosti Karoge: It was tough

Barkha Singh played the role of young Kareena Kapoor in the film Mujhse Dosti Karoge. She opened up on her audition days.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji was released in 2002. In the film, the Jab We Met actress played the role of Tina which left a mark on the audience's mind. They still remember her performance especially the young one. The young Tina’s role was played by actress Barkha Singh, who is also a YouTuber. The actress recalls her audition days and says that it was a tough process as she was selected among 600-700 children.

In an interview by Hindustan Times, Barkha Singh revealed how she gave the audition. “I remember there were around 600-700 kids for the audition of the role of young Tina. I went there after my school and gave this audition as I wanted my mother to buy me ice cream. I gave five rounds of auditions for the role. But what is more exciting is that people still remember me,” she added. The actress is currently active on digital platforms.

The film, Mujhse Dosti Karoge was directed by Kunal Kohli and based on the 1996 American comedy, The Truth About Cats & Dogs. The story follows the love triangle of three friends Raj Khanna (Hrithik Roshan), Pooja Sahani (Rani Mukerji) and Tina Kapoor (Kareena Kapoor).

The actress also said that she feels happy that people have remembered her and refer to her as young Kareena Kapoor.

On the work front, Barkha was last seen in the web series Silence... Can You Hear It? The series also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai among others.

