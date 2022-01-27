Basking in the sun makes Shahid Kapoor happy and him goofily smiling in this PIC makes us happier

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. In his career spanning over a decade, Shahid has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen. From Jab We Met and Haider to Udta Punjab and Kaminey, Shahid has aced playing different kinds of characters and has received fans’ love and critical acclaim for the same. Although it has been a couple of years since Shahid was seen in a film, he ensures to keep in touch with his millions of fans and admirers on social media. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Shahid treated his fans to a new goofy picture on Instagram.

Sometime back, Shahid took to his Instagram stories and posted an adorable selfie as he basked in the winter sunlight. In the picture, Shahid can be seen all cozied up in warm winter clothes as he stood outdoors and soaked in some sunlight. The actor clicked the picture from a low angle and smiled goofily as green leaves from a tree played peek-a-boo from behind. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “The sun is outtttttttt and I’m loving it”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in the 2019 film Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. His next film, Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani, was slated to release theatrically on the 31st of December, 2021. However, due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the release has been postponed. Shahid will also be making his digital debut in Raj & DK’s next project, where the actor will be sharing screen space with Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Sethupathi, and Regina Cassandra.

