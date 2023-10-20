Bastar- The Naxal Story: Adah Sharma joins The Kerala Story makers; commences next project

Popular actress Adah Sharma is a stellar performer in Bollywood. She has been a part of various successful projects. However, it was actually her last release, The Kerala Story, which changed her career’s trajectory. The film not only was a surprise hit but managed to break massive records at the box office. Despite falling prey to various controversies, the film was a game-changer. Now, after The Kerala Story, the actress is all set to start working on her next film which is titled, Bastar: The Naxal Story.

Adah Sharma starts the shoot for her upcoming project, Bastar: The Naxal Story

After the successful last release, Adah Sharma is all set to collaborate yet again with her The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film is titled, Bastar: The Naxal Story, for which the shoot commenced on October 19 with a Mahurat puja followed by a first-day shoot at the location.

The actress also took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures of her look in the film and Mahurat Puja. As can be seen in the pictures, the Mahurat Puja was attended by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-producer Aashin A. Shah from Sunshine Pictures, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma.

Take a look:

Sharing the official update on social media, Adah captioned the post, “BASTAR - The Naxal Story ...From the makers and team of #TheKeralaStory …Jitna pyar you gave me for my performance as Shalini Unnikrishnan in The Kerala story i hope you give Neerja Madhavan in Bastar Shoot begins today

@sunshinepicturesofficial @sudipto_sen #VipulAmrutlalShah @aashin_shah #Bastar

P.S. Sudipto sir has given me strict instructions that next 3 months ke liye hasna mana hai”

More about BTS from the shoot

In a statement shared, it has been revealed that just after the Puja, Adah Sharma shot her first shot on the location. As the shoot for the film started, the actress delivered her first dialogue for the film, and she was seen donning military pants, a black commando t-shirt, and a commando-like bandhana. This has indeed piqued the excitement to watch the film.

Made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, the film is made in association with Last monk media. The film will be released on 5 April 2024.

ALSO READ: Waheeda Rehman gets Guide style shoutout from Amul for receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award