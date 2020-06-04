Basu Chatterjee Demise: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi remember the 'master storyteller'

Addressed as a 'master storyteller' by actor Manoj Bajpayee, Basu Chatterjee's demise was mourned by Bollywood celebrities on social media on Thursday. Take a look at the tributes below.

Renowned filmmaker and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday morning due to age-related ailments. The filmmaker leaves behind a legacy of critically acclaimed films from the '70s and '80s which starred yesteryear stars. Addressed as a 'master storyteller' by actor Manoj Bajpayee, Basu's demise was mourned by Bollywood celebrities on social media on Thursday. Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Basu on Manzil, tweeted, "Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss .. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan'."

Actress Shabana Azmi also tweeted her thoughts and said, "Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away. A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him; Swami, Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters. RIP."

Anil Kapoor, too, shared a photo of Basu alongside a picture of Amrita Singh and his. He wrote, "A director who was always ahead of his time.. Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace." October director Shoojit Sircar recalled his days with Basu and wrote, "My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace."

T 3552 - Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss ..

.. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan' — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2020

A director who was always ahead of his time.. Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/QShAojouPJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 4, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP pic.twitter.com/tAN5vaTZiY — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 4, 2020

बासू दा आपकी बहुत याद आएगी।We will miss you Basu Da! Your simplicity in your persona and in your cinema. Om Shanti. #BasuChatterjee pic.twitter.com/5anKo6lLnR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 4, 2020

A master storyteller passed away today!! Learned the meaning of simple storytelling with fine nuances!! Thank you Basu Da for all the great stories!! Rest in peace sir!! #BasuChatterjee — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 4, 2020

My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 4, 2020

My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of legendary filmmaker #BasuChatterjee. Basu Da is gone and with him an era ends. pic.twitter.com/w49pWGI6CL — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) June 4, 2020

Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Filmmaker Shri.Basu Chatterjee. Will be always remembered for his Light Hearted comedies & Simplistic Films. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/YllOjtP4U5 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 4, 2020

Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Chitchor', 'Rajanigandha', 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rajni' among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 4, 2020

