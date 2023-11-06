Basu Chatterjee's cult classic Ek Ruka Hua Faisla aiming for a remake; Report

Director Darshan Ashwin Trivedi is set to remake Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, a legal drama directed by Basu Chatterjee that was released in 1986, according to a new report. Ek Ruka Hua Faisla is one of the director's most acclaimed films and is considered the greatest courtroom drama of Indian cinema. The report suggests that 12 prominent actors will be a part of the remake.

Basu Chatterjee directed Ek Ruk Hua Faisla is set to have a remake

According to India Today, Basu Chatterjee’s 1986 cult classic, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla is all set to be remade. The cast features the most acclaimed actors in the country with names like Atul Kulkarni, Suvinder Vikki, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Neeraj Kabi, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kani Kusruti, Hemant Kher, Samvedna Suwalkar, Luke Kenny, and Manu Rishi Chaddha.

The report also suggests that the principal shoot of Ek Ruka Hua Faisla will begin on December 10, 2023, in Mumbai with part of the shoot in Gujarat.

Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi on the remake of Ek Ruka Hua Faisla

The report also mentioned that the director Dr Darshan Ashwin Trivedi labeled the Ek Ruka Hua Faisla remake as an "exciting project." He also added, "The film already has a legacy. The biggest challenge for me was to look at the movie from a fresh perspective on the current time. Without the Jury System, the film had to be positioned most believably."

He further said that the narrative has been created after taking advice from law researchers. According to the above-mentioned portal, the director is happy to assemble an admirable ensemble cast and is looking forward to the film.

Speaking about the changes in the story, the portal quoted the producer Anil Mevada as saying, "We have added women to the Commission, in place of ‘only male jury' members in the film by Basu Chatterjee."

He further added that he was fascinated with the idea of recreating this film for "today's audience." The way the script has taken shape, the producer said he is happy. "Our film will have an equal representation of the society," added the producer.

Meanwhile, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla is written by Barnali Ray Shukla, directed by Dr Darshan Ashwin Trivedi, and produced by Dharnidhar Production, Anil Mewada, and Chef Pranav Joshi in association with Twenty21 Studios - Suryaveer Singh Bhullar and Dr Darshan Ashwin Trivedi.

