A bat breaks into Amitabh Bachchan's house

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a "breaking news" that a bat entered his home Jalsa here.

Amitabh took to Twitter to share the "news of the hour" with his fans and followers.

"Ladies and gentlemen of the Jury .. news of the hour .. BREAKING NEWS .. would you believe it .. A Bat, a (chamgadar) has come into my room .. in Jalsa .. on the 3rd floor .. in my Den..."

The thespian said that it was a tough job to take the bat out from the room.

"Badi mushkil se use bahar nikala (It as tough to take it out)... Corona peecha chodh hi nahin raha (Corona is not leaving)."

However, the tweet did not go down well with many social media users.

A user wrote: "Sorry to hear this from a reputed personality. Bats are not harmful and there is no need to fear. Kindly understand that they did not spread the virus to human. The reason is still debated. By nature, most animals have got virus in their body. Pls read this."

Another commented: "Not in good taste sir. You have millions of followers. Still we don't have exact process of human virus spillover. Demonising bat is last thing we want. Things we know for sure; They are pollinators. They help in pest control. Please revisit it."

"This is story of every uncle now days after limits on WhatsApp forwards," said a user.

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in films like "Chehre", Gulabo Sitabo", Brahmastra" and "Jhund".

