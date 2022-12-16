Batla House, Madras Cafe and more: Watch out these TOP movies of John Abraham this weekend

John Abraham—the man with great fitness and acting skills is soon going to be seen in the film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. In this upcoming high-octane action thriller, John and Shah Rukh can be seen as each other’s rivals and leave no stone unturned to fulfill their mission. While fans eagerly look forward to watching this film in the theatres in January next year, we suggest you all grab a bucket of popcorn and watch out for some of the popular films of John Abraham this weekend. John Abraham and his popular works

Dhoom (2004) John Abraham is no less than a King of action films in Bollywood. After making a debut with the film Jism in 2003, John's breakthrough performance was Dhoom which was widely appreciated in the film industry. This action thriller film was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen. This storyline is a simple cat-and-mouse chase between the police and the bulgars, but is elaborated amazingly.

Garam Masala (2005) Coming out of his comfort zone, John played a lead role in the "comedy” film— Garam Masala —alongside Akshay Kumar. Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Neha Dhupia, and Rajpal Yadav. The storyline is encircled around two friends Shyam and Makarand and their quest to uncover the affairs of three women. Do have a watch at how funnily their journey unfolds.

Dostana (2008) Are you ready to enter the world of romance and comedy this weekend? Then, Dostana is the film for you where all elements are infused into a film. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham in the lead roles, this story revolves around two men who are in love with a girl. However, as time unfolds, one of the men comes out with a unique idea to become the friend of the girl. How will this film unfold? Have a look at this fun-filled ride today.

Madras Cafe (2013) Madras Cafe is one of the rare gems of Hindi Cinema that you shouldn’t give miss. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this film revolves around the time of the Sri Lankan civil war in the late 1980s and how India played a crucial role in the same. The film bagged the National Film Award for Best Audiography for Nihar Ranjan Samal (location sound recording) and Bishwadeep Chatterjee (sound design) at the 61st National Film Awards. These awards are presented by the Government of India.

Batla House (2019) As the name suggests, the story revolves around the Batla House encounter that took place on September 19, 2008, which jolted the national capital. The film stars John Abraham in the titular role who plays the role of an honest police officer who plans to nab the terrorists involved in the crime.