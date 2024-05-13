‘Bauji aap jaeye’: Manoj Bajpayee recalls requesting his ailing father to ‘let go’ his body before giving shot for Killer Soup

Manoj Bajpayee opened up about losing his parents within six months and asking his father to give up his body and leave peacefully. The actor will be next seen in the action-drama film Bhaiyaa Ji.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on May 13, 2024  |  03:45 AM IST |  3.6K
Manoj Bajpayee
Pic courtesy: Manoj Bajpayee, RRajat Saini on Instagram

Trigger warning: This article mentions death.

Manoj Bajpayee is an acclaimed Indian actor who did several minor roles before he finally became a National Award-winning actor. While he worked hard to top the roaster, the actor also went through several hardships in his personal life.

In an interview, he shared how he had to request his ailing father to let go of his body and accept death while he was shooting for Killer Soup in a different city. Read on!

Manoj Bajpayee talks about losing his father while shooting for a TV series

Manoj Bajpayee was in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan when he opened up about losing both his parents within six months. As he spoke about the troubled times, he shared that during his last time, he had to ask his father RK Bajpayee, to peacefully depart from his body and relieve himself from the suffering.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared that his dad was very close to him and he also adored him. When he was in Kerala shooting for Killer Soup, his siblings would take care of their father. However, whenever they used to talk, he would tell him that after wrapping shoot, he would come and meet him.

But sadly, that didn’t happen. Recalling the painful experience, he shared that one day his sister informed him that their father had reached the end of his life journey. But the doctors said that he wasn’t ready to leave yet. Hence, he will have to be the one to request him to leave his body and depart peacefully.

“This was the exact time when I was supposed to give a shot for Killer Soup and my spot boy was in the van. In front of him, I was talking to my father and I told him, ‘Bauji aap jaeye, bauji hogaeya (Father please go, it is time) and it was heartbreaking for me. My spot boy started crying, howling and I was going for my shot. That was the toughest moment for me but I dealt with it and early morning the next day, my father left,” the actor recalled with a heavy heart.

Manoj added, “He was staying in that body to see me and when he heard me over the phone after a long time, he left his body.” The actor was last seen in the film Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.

About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Credits: Siddharth Kannan on YouTube
