Bawaal: Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor & others send best wishes to Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan for their new film

Janhvi Kapoor’s fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has recently announced her first collaboration with Varun Dhawan for Bawaal. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and will be hitting the screens on April 7 next year. To note, the announcement was made on social media this noon and it has certainly got the fans excited. In fact, not just the aam aadmi but the celebs are also looking forward to Janhvi and Varun’s first movie together.

Sharing his excitement, Boney Kapoor posted Bawaal’s announcement poster on his social media account and wrote, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL !. Best wishes to the amazing team #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala @niteshtiwari22 @Varundvn @janhvikapoor”. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor also shared the poster on his Instagram story and wrote, “Excited to know the dates are all falling in place @janhvikapoor @varundvn”. Meanwhile, Anshula Kapoor was also looking forward to Bawaal and wrote, “Toooo excited for this!!”

Take a look at celeb reactions to Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal:

Apart from Bawaal, Janhvi has two interesting projects in her kitty including Goodluck Jerry and Boney Kapoor’s production Mili with Sunny Kaushal. The movie happens to be the remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Amar Kaushik’s much-awaited horror-comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. To note, Bhediya will mark Varun’s second collaboration with Kriti after their 2015 release film Dilwale.

