Bawaal celeb review: Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor stunned by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'unusual' story

With the release date of Bawaal just around the corner, all eyes are undoubtedly on the film's lead pair, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. They are already creating massive waves with their off-screen camaraderie and on-screen chemistry. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who are sharing the screen space for the first time in Bawaal, are on cloud nine for all the right reasons. For the unversed, a special screening of Bawaal for the who's who of Bollywood was held in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 18.

Right from Bollywood's ace filmmaker Karan Johar to Kollywood's star director Atlee Kumar, dancing diva Nora Fatehi to pan-India beauty Tamannah Bhatia, many celebrities marked their attendance at the Bawaal screening, making it a starry affair!

Now that the screening is done, Varun and Janhvi's industry buddies and colleagues are taking to their respective social media handles to shower their love on the 'Bawaal' jodi and praise the movie and their performances. Many celebrities are giving a shoutout on their IG stories to express their positive reviews and reactions. Both Varun and Janhvi have reposted all the appreciative messages from their fellow celebrity friends on their own Instagram stories, showing their gratitude for the support and love.

Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar shower praises

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi's beloved brother, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "I thoroughly enjoyed this love story... it's a unique yet entertaining film_ it has heart soul and a whole lot of entertainment yet it makes you wonder about relationships and life that's how simple it is... Maahol toh @varundvn and @janhvikapoor have set with career-best performances!!! Deftly handled and nurtured by @niteshtiwari22 sir!! Kudos to @nadiadwala grandson @ashwinyiyertiwari and @primevideoin. This one is memorable for all the right reasons..."

Calling Varun and Janhvi the 'heartbeat of Bawaal' the Rocky Aur Raani Kii Prem Kahaani director Karan Johar wrote, “Possibly the most unusual and original love story you have seen in the mainstream... directed with nuance-abandon and yet so much restrain… it moved me in so many moments... proud film for Sajid to back and for @Amazonprimevideoin to house and the cherry on the cake is the career best performances of @varundvn and @janhvikapoo… They are the heartbeat of Bawaal @niteshtlwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson."

Maniesh Paul who has shared screen with Varun in JugJugg Jeeyo wrote, “Loved this film! @varundvn what a brilliant performance @janhvikapoor you had my heart! @niteshtiwari22 captain of the ship in full form Congrats @wardakhannadiadwala.”

Mukesh Chhabra says 'Kya baat hai'

Popular casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, also took to Instagram and praised Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari, as well as, Varun and Janhvi. He wrote, “@niteshtiwari22 I love you bhai, dil baar baar Jeet lete ho (you win hearts) #bawaal outstanding and @varundvn Kya baat hai Kya baat hai Kaha chupa rakhi the yeh performance (what a performance, where were you hiding this talent till now)?? and @janhvikapoor so so well done, especially emotional scenes congratulations…"

Apart from Chhabra, actor Elli Avram too heaped praises for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, she wrote, “@niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @amazonprime this film was lovely!!! Loved how it tapped important issues that can be seen in our society, but we hardly speak about or acknowledge, even as an individual we get stuck in a bubble. The funny moments were hilarious! And yes there's so much to learn from history....”

Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who made his Bollywood debut with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-starrer Double XL, says, "I saw Bawaal last night and was left utterly spellbound. Kudos to the director, the incredible cast, and the visionary producer for bringing ‘bawaal (commotion)’ to life. It's a testament to the magic that can unfold when true artistry and unwavering support come together. What an extraordinary film, it's an unforgettable journey into the realms of cinematic brilliance! TAKE A BOW @niteshtiwari22 @varundvn @janhvikapoor @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @ashwinyiyertiwari @primevideoin."

Varun’s niece Anjini Dhawan, Raashii Khanna, Shashank Khaitan and other celebs also shared their reviews on social media.

About Bawaal

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, set in the heartland of Lucknow, Bawaal is a romantic drama starring Varun Dhawan as Ajay Dixit and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha. Bawaal is set to release on July 21, exclusively on Amazon Prime.

