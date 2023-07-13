Bawaal: Did you know Varun Dhawan DID NOT TALK to Janhvi Kapoor for the first month on set? Actor reveals why

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The highly anticipated trailer of the film was launched at an event in Dubai, a few days ago. Post that, Varun and Janhvi returned back to the bay, and were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Keeping up with their social media banter, and paparazzi videos, it is quite evident that Varun and Janhvi share a great camaraderie. However, did you know that Varun Dhawan did not talk to Janhvi Kapoor during the first month of the film’s shoot?

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Varun Dhawan said that initially, for the first month that they were on set, he tried this thing where he wouldn’t communicate with Janhvi Kapoor much, as he felt that they would become friends instantly. “Because I felt we'll become friends like this (snaps). I said let me not, and let me be a little aloof, a little cold. I'll talk to everyone else but her, and purposely. I felt it might evoke something in her and something in me when we were doing scenes of that nature,” said Varun, adding that Nitesh Tiwari was also on board with it.

Varun Dhawan acknowledged that it did help them both at the time, as both their characters in the film also get to know each other gradually. He told Janhvi the reason behind his aloofness later, which is when she realized it too, said Varun. “And then eventually, I told her after 20 days. Then she realized it, otherwise, she took it personally. See, I did it selfishly but I think it helped both of us at that time. Actually, in the film, how gradually the couple got to know each other, we also got to know each other gradually, which was interesting,” said Varun.

Bawaal will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

