Bawaal FIRST LOOK Out: Varun Dhawan makes a 'Seeti Maar' entry on a bullet, ups the swag quotient

Varun Dhawan recently left his fans excited after he officially announced his next film, titled Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. This marks the first outing of the two together. Currently, the Student Of The Year actor is currently in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where the shooting of the movie has already hit the floors. Now, the Coolie No. 1 actor's first look has been unveiled and it'll surely leave you excited for the film.

In the first look, the actor is seen donning a blue shirt with formal trousers. He also added a pair of statement black sunglasses to accentuate his dapper look. Going by the first look, it seems that Bawaal will have action-packed sequences of the Kalank actor riding his motorcycle. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the film will be shot in India and abroad. It is a timeless love story that will require Varun and Janhvi's characters to travel across multiple countries. The makers have decided to set a major portion of the Bawaal in Europe and they've already locked five European countries.

Check out Varun Dhawan's look:

Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to hit screens on 7 April 2023. Apart from this, Varun has interesting movies in his pipeline. He will be seen next in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, which will release on 24 June 2022. Next, he also has Amar Kaushik's Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. It will be released theatrically worldwide on 21 May 2022.

