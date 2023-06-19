Bawaal FIRST LOOK: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer takes digital route; To release in July now

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have teamed up for the first time for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, Bawaal. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans of Varun and Janhvi are eagerly waiting to watch them together for the first time. Recently, the makers announced that the film would release in theatres in October 2023. But a while ago, Varun took to social media and shared that Bawaal is all set to release on OTT in July.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal goes OTT

Varun shared the first post of Bawaal on Instagram and shared the good news. The makers have ditched the theatre release and instead opted for the OTT route. It will now release on Prime Video in July. Speaking of the poster, Varun and Janhvi look all things adorable on it. Janhvi is dressed in an ethnic outfit while Varun has opted for casual. They look madly in love with each other. The tagline on the poster reads, "Every love story has its own Bawaal."

Varun shared the post and wrote, "Badlega sabke dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hai Bawaal Iss July... banega mahaul as #BawaalGoesGlobal. Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and directed by @niteshtiwari22, #BawaalOnPrime to premiere worldwide in over 200 countries and territories only on @primevideoin." Have a look:

Soon after the announcement was made, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "CAN'T WAIT TO WATCH." Another fan wrote, "@varundvn best of luck! You’re gonna rock it." Others were seen dropping fire and heart emojis.

Speaking about the same, Nitesh Tiwari said in a statement, "Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, Bawaal has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between lead talent Varun and Janhvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can’t wait to hear their reactions."

