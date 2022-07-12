Bawaal: Here's how Varun Dhawan looks after dancing too much on 'Nach Punjaabban'; Janhvi Kapoor shares\\\\

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have been shooting for the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, in Europe for the last 2 months. The duo has shot in multiple European countries including Paris and Amsterdam, and are at present in Poland for the last leg of the shoot. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that as a part of their prep, the duo visited the Auschwitz Nazi Camp in Poland. Talking about Janhvi, she is quite active on her Instagram. She shares a lot of life updates there. Just today, she shared a hilarious picture of Varun on her Instagram stories and we cannot stop laughing.

In the picture, we could see Varun lying on the floor with his phone in his hands as he checked it. He looked quite dapper in a colourful shirt. Along with the picture, she wrote, “After doing too much Nach Punjaaban @varundvn.” For the unversed, Nach Punjaabban is a super famous song from his latest movie, JugJugg Jeeyo”.

The movie marks the reunion of Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari after their National Award Winning collaboration of Chhichhore. It's also a first time pairing of Varun and Janhvi. "It's a special script for all the stakeholders. The shoot so far has gone off very well, with Nitesh Tiwari and team capturing the visual basis essence of the premise. He has shot the entire film at real locations so far - be it in India or abroad, sticking to the need of the story, and Sajid, as a producer, has gone all out to get all the formalities of shoot sorted," a source close to the development said about the movie’s shoot.

