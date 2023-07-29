Bawaal: Israeli Embassy calls out Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer over ‘trivialization’ of Holocaust

Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan released on July 21 on OTT platforms. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has been well-received by the audience in the country. However, the movie has been mired in controversy since its release for the historical references to the Holocaust during World War II and the Auschwitz concentration camp. Now, the Israeli Embassy in India has issued a statement opening up about the reference to the incident in the film.

Israeli Embassy on Holocaust reference in Bawaal

Yesterday, the Israeli Embassy took to Twitter and wrote that the filmmakers made a poor choice in the utilization of certain terminology in Varun Dhawan's movie. The tweet also refers to how everyone should be educated about the Holocaust incident. The tweet reads, "The Israeli embassy is disturbed by the trivialization of the significance of the Holocaust in the recent movie 'Bawaal'. There was a poor choice in the utilization of some terminology in the movie, and though we assume no malice was intended, we urge everyone who may not be fully aware of the horrors of the Holocaust to educate themselves about it. Our embassy is constantly working to propagate educational materials on this crucial subject, and we are open to engaging in conversations with all individuals to foster a better understanding of the universal lessons derived from the Holocaust."

Here's the tweet that the Israeli Embassy posted:

Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon also tweeted, “I did not and will not watch the film Bawaal but from what I’ve read, there was a poor choice of terminology and symbolism. Trivialization of the Holocaust should disturb all. I urge those who don’t know enough about the horrors of the #Holocaust to educate themselves about it.”

Earlier, The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), a Jewish human rights organization, demanded the film be taken down from Prime Video, the platform where it was released, for the movie's reference to Holocaust.

