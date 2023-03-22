Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer romantic drama gets a NEW release date; Find out

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Janhvi and Varun will share screen space for the first time in Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Bawaal, and fans are super-excited to see their on-screen chemistry in this romantic drama. Janhvi and Varun wrapped up the final schedule of Bawaal in Poland, in August 2022. The film was earlier slated to release on 7th April, 2023. Pinkvilla reported a few weeks ago that the film has been postponed to a later release date due to VFX and technical requirements. Now, the makers of Bawaal have finally announced the new release date.

Makers of Bawaal announce new release date

Having kept the excitement intact with the constant progress of the film, the makers of Bawaal have announced the theatrical release date of the film, 6th October 2023. Post their successful innings with ‘Chhichhore’ (which bagged National Award for best Hindi feature film), filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari are collaborating forces yet again for Bawaal, which will have the fresh pairing of Varun and Janhvi, sharing screen space with each other for the first time. An absolute entertainer for the masses, the movie will draw crowds to the theaters with its superlative content! ‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.

Varun Dhawan also took to his Twitter to announce the new release date of Bawaal, and he wrote, "#BAWAAL releasing on 6th October 2023 First time teaming up with Janhvi ma’am and Excited to team up with the National Award winning team of #SajidNadiadwala Sir & @niteshtiwari22 Sir! @NGEMovies @earthskynotes @ashwinyiyer."

Meanwhile, in January, Nitesh Tiwari told Pinkvilla that the film Bawaal has been pushed to a later release date and that they are keen on achieving visual finesse, which will require more time than they anticipated. The film has been shot using special technology in Poland. "The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected. We don’t want to cut short at anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision to our viewers," said Nitesh Tiwari.

