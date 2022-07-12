Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor is scared of the rain and Varun Dhawan can't fathom why; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been filming for their upcoming film Bawaal and the duo has shot in multiple European countries including Paris and Amsterdam, and are at present in Poland for the last leg of the shoot. The duo is having a lot of fun shooting together and are often seen giving glimpses of their onset fun on social media. Maintaining the trajectory, Varun took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of Janhvi in which she is seen holding her ears in fear as she is scared of the rain. Yes! You heard it right.

In the video, Janhvi is seen sitting in a vanity van while she held her ears as she is scared of the rain. Varun on the other hand sounds confused as he cannot fathom the reason behind her fear. He shot the video and put it on his social media handle captioning it, "Who gets scared of the rain?”

Have a look at Varun’s post:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that as a part of their prep for the shoot, the duo visited the Auschwitz Nazi Camp in Poland. "Varun and Janhvi heard the entire history behind World War 2 and the story of Jews. They visited there like tourists do, and heard the history of the place on a pre-recorded tape. The visit to this Nazi Camp has a connect with the film's plot, which has completely been kept under wraps for now," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that various facets of Bawaal will be unveiled closer to the release.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries. For the unversed, ‘Bawaal’ marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7, 2023. Bawaal is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently basking in the success of his recent release JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Besides, he will also be seen trying his hands on the horror-comedy genre with Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

Talking about Janhvi, the 25-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of GoodLuck Jerry which will be premiering on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi, for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.

