Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor 'third wheels' between Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal in new PICS from Poland shoot

Janhvi Kapoor has been shooting with Varun Dhawan on their upcoming film Bawaal for quite a few months, which is set to be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screen on April 7, 2023. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration together. Recently, Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal has also joined them, and now the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress shared new pictures on her social media handle from Poland.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi captioned the photos: "Your #1 third wheel." The actress is seen donning a white bodycon dress as she enjoys her day out in Poland. In another photo, Janhvi is also seen posing with Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, while another picture features her third wheeling Varun and Natasha. The actress also shared a glimpse of her food and various locations from her shoot. Recently, Janhvi also hosted and planned a boat party for her friends and colleagues. The party was graced by Varun's wife Natasha among others. A picture shared by one of Janhvi's friends shows the two of them sitting side by side on a boat.

Check out Janhvi, Varun & Natasha's PIC:

Meanwhile, Janhvi will star will next star in Good Luck Jerry, which is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi also has Mili with Sunny Kaushal, which is a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. On the other hand, Dhawan is currently basking in the success of his recently released JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Next, the Badlapur actor will star in the horror film, Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon in the lead, which is slated to release theatrically on 25 November and is directed by Amar Kaushik.

