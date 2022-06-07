Bawaal in Paris: Janhvi Kapoor shares fun PICS with Varun Dhawan as they shoot for their film

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and watching her is always a delight as she never fails to amaze her fans with her gorgeous looks and dazzling avatars. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares her pictures and videos with her fans and keep them updated with her life events. Kapoor marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since.

Meanwhile, the Ghost Stories actress on Tuesday shared a series of jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram account as she is shooting in Paris for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan. Sharing the series of photos on Instagram, Kapoor wrote: “au revoir!” In the pictures, the actress is seen hanging out in the balcony area with beautiful view, wearing a beige robe. Another photo shows a beautiful scenary with luscious green beauty in the backdrop. And last fun photo shows her co-star Varun Dhawan in the frame.

Have a look at Janhvi's post:

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. The first schedule of Bawaal was shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow, where its 'mahurat' was held. For the unversed, ‘Bawaal’ marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.

The 25-year-old actress will be next seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi, for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.