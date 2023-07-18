Bawaal premiere: Janhvi Kapoor shines in shimmery gown; Varun Dhawan-Natasha, Arjun Kapoor and others attend

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Bawaal. The trailer and two songs Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte and Dil Se Dil Tak have captivated the hearts of fans already. On July 18, the lead pair attended the premiere of Bawaal, and big celebrities were also seen gracing the event in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor shines in a silver gown at Bawaal premiere

A while ago, pictures and videos of celebrities attending the premiere of Bawaal were shared on social media. The lead actress Janhvi Kapoor strutted in style wearing a shiny silver floor-length gown featuring a plunging neckline. She kept her hair open and applied minimal makeup.

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal look gorgeous at Bawaal premiere

The male lead of Bawaal, Varun Dhawan arrived at the premiere with his wife Natasha Dalal. The actor looked handsome in a black tuxedo while his wife stunned in a silver mini dress with dramatic sleeves. The couple posed for the paparazzi and flashed bright smiles.

On the other hand, Varun and Janhvi also posed together and fans gushed over their gorgeous Bawaal look.

Apart from them, celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, and others attended the premiere of Bawaal. Fans praised Nora Fatehi as she looked cute in a Barbie top and blue denim.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the pictures and videos of celebrities attending the premiere of Bawaal were shared, fans were quick enough to react to it. Praising Janhvi's look, a fan wrote, "Always stunning." Another commented, "Beautiful." Some fans even compared the gorgeous look of Janhvi with Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu. Many fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Bawaal is set to premiere on July 21 on an OTT platform in India. The cast of the film also features Manoj Pahwa, Parth Siddhpura, Gunjan Joshi, and others in key roles.

