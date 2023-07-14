Bawaal Song Dil Se Sil Tak OUT: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s romantic track will tug at your heartstrings

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to share screen space for the first time in the Sajid Nadiadwala production Bawaal, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the magic they create on screen. Apart from the trailer of Bawaal, the songs from the film have been giving us glimpses of Varun and Janhvi’s lovely chemistry. Four days ago, the makers dropped the first track from the film Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. Now, on Friday, the second song from Bawaal, Dil Se Dil Tak, was released by the makers.

Bawaal Song Dil Se Sil Tak OUT

Dil Se Dil Tak is a soulful, romantic track about love and longing, and is sure to tug at your heartstrings. The video gives a glimpse of Nisha (Janhvi) and Ajay’s (Varun) love story set against the beautiful backdrop of Europe. Dil Se Dil Tak has been mostly shot in Paris, and the picturesque views, as well as Janhvi and Varun’s chemistry will leave you in awe. Dil Se Dil Tak has been sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta and Suvarna Tiwari, while it has been composed by Akashdeep Sengupta. The lyrics have been penned by Kausar Munir.

Sharing the video of Dil Se Dil Tak, Janhvi Kapoor wrote the lyrics of the first few lines in her caption. “Chhalak gaye naina, Tune mann bhar diya…Mere khaali se dil ko yun, Tune ghar kar diya..”#DilSeDilTak song out now,” wrote Janhvi Kapoor. Check out the music video of Dil Se Dil Tak below!

Fans were in awe of the song, and while one comment read, “The more you will hear the song, the more you will fall for it, this song deserves all the love and appreciation!” another comment read, “Varun as Ajay and janhvi as Nisha is amazing..”

About Bawaal

Bawaal has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. The film, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

