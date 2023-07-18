Bawaal song Dilon ki Doriyan OUT: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's pre-wedding peppy number will get you grooving

Sajid Nadiadwala's next production Bawaal brings together Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time which looks like an exciting on-screen pairing. While the trailer has already captivated the audiences, the recently released songs, including Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte and Dil Se Dil Tak, have also provided glimpses into the delightful chemistry between the lead actors. With their sizzling on-screen presence, Varun and Janhvi are set to create magic in Bawaal.

The makers have now unveiled the upbeat track Dilon Ki Doriyan, adding to the excitement.

Introducing Dilon Ki Doriyan - A vibrant dance number

This upbeat and peppy dance number is picturized on Varun and Janhvi's characters during their grand wedding ceremony. The song captures the colorful haldi ceremony and energetic sangeet, portraying their characters' joyful union. Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a golden saree whereas Varun also compliments her golden look. Vishal Mishra, Zahrah Khan, and Romy lend their melodious voices to this foot-tapping track, while Tanishk Bagchi's music and Arafat Mehmood's lyrics create an enchanting vibe.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal: Plot and Premise

Bawaal revolves around the story of Ajay Dixit (played by Varun Dhawan), a small-town guy who falls in love with Nisha (played by Janhvi Kapoor). The film highlights their stark differences, from their preferences for luxury cars to their favorite weather. The duo face challenges that strain their relationship post-marriage. As the plot unfolds, audiences can expect an engaging and emotionally charged narrative.

Fans eagerly anticipating Bawaal won't have to wait much longer, as the film is set to premiere on July 21 on an OTT platform in India

