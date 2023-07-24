Bawaal song Kat Jayega: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer new track is a glimpse into Ajju bhaiya's world

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Bawaal is garnering immense praises from fans and critics alike. Headlined by Varun and Janhvi, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is making headlines all over for it's unique and mind-boggling love story. While the fans are completely bowled over by Nitesh Tiwari's brilliance as a director and are still unable to get out of Ajju Bhaiya's 'mahaul', the makers have now dropped a new song, which will grip you under Bawaal fever even more.

Bawaal new song, Kat Jayega out!

Titled as Kat Jayega, the song will transport the listener in the world of Ajju bhaiya, portrayed by Varun Dhawan. Starring Varun as Ajay Dixit, the song also features the female lead, Janhvi Kapoor who plays the role of Varun's better half, Nisha Dixit in the movie. Also, the song Kat Jayega takes the audiences through the vibrant journey of Bawaal’s excursion both, geographically and from within.

Composed by popular Bollywood composer Tanishk Bagchi, the song Kat Jayega is crooned by musical duo, Romy and Pravesh Mallick. Romy and Pravesh have masterfully narrated Varun Dhawan's much-loved character, Ajju bhaiya in the song. Penned by Shloke Lal, the song is already winning hearts of netizens. The song is out on Prime Video India’s official YouTube channel.

Varun Dhawan expresses his gratitude to fans after Bawaal success

Recently, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and thanked his fans and social media followers who showered their love on Bawaal and appreciated his work as Ajay Dixit aka Ajju Bhaiya.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Varun wrote, "Ajju bhaiya ne Mahual bana diya. Thank u for giving bawaal a place In Your heart. I have never received so many calls for any film of mine. The impact this film is having on people is incredible. It’s a conversation starter about the fake image industry and how today we are all in someway salves to this ideology. Thank u for watching and enjoying Ajju and his family. You are #bawaal."

Talking about Bawaal, the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

Bawaal is now streaming on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide.

