Bawaal song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte OUT: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's romantic ballad is soul-stirring

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are collaborating for the first time on the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie which has garnered a lot of attention will release later this month. Just a day after the trailer of the film was released, the makers have now dropped the first track from the film Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. The makers are going global with this movie as the trailer was launched in Dubai, and reports suggest the world premiere will be held at Eiffel Tower.

First song of Bawaal is out

Prime Video has released the enchanting music video for the soulful track Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte from the upcoming film Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The music video beautifully portrays the tender romance between the characters Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor) in Bawaal. Composed by Mithoon and penned by Manoj Muntashir, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte is a soothing ballad that is poised to top the charts with its heartfelt melody and Arijit Singh's soulful rendition. The actors uploaded the video on social media with the caption, "Tareef Hum Tumhaari, Yun Beshumaar Karte, Tum Pyaar Karne Dete, Toh Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte!”

Take a look at the video here:

About Bawaal

The much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's romantic film, Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor was unveiled yesterday. By holding a special event in Dubai, the makers of the film released the trailer. The event was attended by the cast and the creators of the film. Bawaal marks the first collaboration between director Nitesh Tiwari and actors, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The plot of Bawaal revolves around Varun Dhawan (Ajay Dixit), who is a small-town guy and woos Janhvi Kapoor's character (Nisha). It shows that they have nothing in common, from their choice of luxury cars to their favorite weather and they have a tense relationship after marriage. The highly-anticipated romantic film is set to premiere on OTT platform in India on July 21.

ALSO READ: Jawan Prevue: Did you spot Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi tattoo on his head in bald look?