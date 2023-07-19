Bawaal stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor up the hotness quotient in new pics; Fans call them 'hottest pair'

Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have paired up for the first time in their upcoming film Bawaal. The actors are busy promoting the film which starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 21. Varun and Janhvi along with director Nitesh Tiwari launched the trailer of the film at a special event in Dubai. Bawaal promises to be a unique romantic tale between star-crossed lovers featuring historical references. Now, Janhvi Kapoor has dropped new pictures with co-star Varun Dhawan which has left the fans impressed with their crackling chemistry.

Janhvi Kapoor showcases amazing chemistry with Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the release of Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of new photos from a photoshoot with Varun Dhawan. The actress looked gorgeous in a short black dress, while Varun posed in a white vest paired with a black leather jacket. They oozed oomph in the photos.

Fans of the actors found the pictures of the star kids very hot and immediately took to the comments under the post to compliment the pair. One fan commented, “Monochrome vibes.....making it more Romantic” while another said, “Varun and Janhvi show how it's done.” A comment read, “Omigosh ur so charming always Bawaal.” One person also called them the “hottest pair.”

Bawaal screening in Mumbai

Last night, the makers of Bawaal held a screening of the film for industry friends and co-workers. The lead actors Varun and Janhvi were present with their families. Other reputed names who attended the special screening in Mumbai included Karan Johar, Jawan director Atlee, Arjun Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi, Huma Qureshi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and more.

Work-wise, Varun Dhawan will be seen making his web series debut in the Indian version of Prime Video’s spy franchise Citadel. It has been directed by Raj and DK and also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor is set to return in the sequel of his last film Bhediya. Varun has also joined hands with Atlee for his next action thriller.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will star alongside superstar Jr. NTR in Devara which is scheduled to release next year. She is also starring in Dharma Productions’ upcoming sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

